Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $286.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $255.00.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $295.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.81. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 67,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

