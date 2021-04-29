Razor Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.90 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $801,763.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.21 or 0.01240797 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

