Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,710,544.21. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,182 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$1.39 on Thursday, hitting C$17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,225. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

