Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s previous close.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 5,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

