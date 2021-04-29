Rebecca Bottorff Sells 3,455 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.82 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.