Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lockheed Martin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

