Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

