Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,573. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

