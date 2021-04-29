Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $477.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $487.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

