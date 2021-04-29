REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

