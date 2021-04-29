Reik & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Reik & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 425,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

