Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.90. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,540. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

