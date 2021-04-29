Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

