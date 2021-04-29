Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 3.4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNLX. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -192.19.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.