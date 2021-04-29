Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RNECY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 44,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,631. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

