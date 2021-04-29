Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Repsol stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 53,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

