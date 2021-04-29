Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $101.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $106.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.