RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 13,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RESAAS Services stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.68. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

