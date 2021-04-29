Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Oil by 149.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 609,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

