Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $15,734,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

