Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

NMM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NMM stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $658.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

