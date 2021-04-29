Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

