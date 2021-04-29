Research Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.50.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

