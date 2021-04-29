Research Analysts Set Expectations for Proofpoint, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

