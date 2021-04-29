Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) dropped 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.86 and last traded at C$16.49. Approximately 125,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 75,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.13.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

