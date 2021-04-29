Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 2,739,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,664.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

