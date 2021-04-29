Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $276.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

