Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,594 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,464. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

