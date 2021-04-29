Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer Sells 2,810 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

