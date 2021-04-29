Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Posts Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

