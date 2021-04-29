Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REYN stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.