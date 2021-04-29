RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.