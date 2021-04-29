Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

