Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.07% of NICE worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $239.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.73 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

