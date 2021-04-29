RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,894.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $17.49 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

