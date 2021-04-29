RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

