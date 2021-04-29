RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 349,673 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,673 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,203 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.