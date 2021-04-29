Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $50,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of BK opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

