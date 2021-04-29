Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $44,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

