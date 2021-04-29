Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $224.37 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $224,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 63,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 43,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

