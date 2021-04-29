Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 108,563 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,563 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.17% of Silgan worth $54,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

