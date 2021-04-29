Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,765 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,075,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

GE opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

