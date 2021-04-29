Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. Sells 4,800 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RGR stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $6,572,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

