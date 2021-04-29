Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK stock opened at $268.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

