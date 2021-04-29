root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Update

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 13,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. root9B has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

