Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $68,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $445.73. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.86 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

