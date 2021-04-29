Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.75-$15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.67. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $445.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $332.76 and a one year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.39 and its 200 day moving average is $409.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

