Rosenblatt Securities Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $265.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.82.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.76. 1,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,161. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

