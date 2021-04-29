Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.44 ($4.37).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.08. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.