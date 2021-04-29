Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $273,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

